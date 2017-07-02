Photo Gallery: Sylvan Lake celebrates Canada Day

Sylvan Lake celebrated Canada’s sesquicentennial – that being it’s 150th – birthday on July 1. The event was beigger than ever as the Town of Sylvan Lake partnered with the Rotary Club to bring events and activities starting at 10 a.m. and finishing with fireworks at 11 p.m.

The event boasted; live music, kids activities, flag raising, the March of Canadians and even some birthday cake.

The day of events, which was momentarily stalled as a thunderstorm rolled through, was ended by a fireworks display over the lake as many people crowded the lakeshore and pier to watch the spectacle.

The Colour Party displays the Canadian flag, the English flag and the provincial flag before the singing of O Canada. Pgoto by Megan Roth

The Sylvan Lake Fire Department hoisted the Canadian flag over the gather crowds along Lakeshore Drive. Photo by Megan Roth

The influx of crowds going to spend their day at the beach and attending Canada Day event’s are seen with the flag in the background marking the event area. Photo by Megan Roth.

Face painting was a very popular stop for children and adults. The lines were often seen going down the street. Photo by Megan Roth

The H.J. Cody School Band entertained event goers just before the flag raising and March of Canadians. The band was also accompanied by the school’s choir. Photo by Megan Roth

Starting at the municipal government building and ending at the pier, the March of Canadian drew the attention of many people. The march encouraged everyone to participate. Photo by Megan Roth