Sylvan Lake Farmer’s Market moved temporarily

The Sylvan Lake Farmer’s Market has been temporarily relocated this week.

The market will be moved to Lakeshore Drive between 50A Street and 53 Street on July 7.

The move is due to the midway being held in the market’s usual location at Lakefront Park.

Because the market will be moved to the street, Lakeshore Drive between 50A Street and 53 Street will be closed to motor traffic between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on July 7.

The farmer’s market has also arranged a little something else, a shuttle service the market will be testing over the next couple weeks.

The free shuttle service will provide pick-up and drop-off services at two locations; Bethany Lodge and the Legion parking lot.

The shuttle will run every 30 minutes beginning at 3:45 p.m. on July 7.

The Sylvan Lake Farmer’s Market will be testing the service to see if there is consistent use and interest in the shuttle.