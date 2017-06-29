Town council reviews by-laws and signage proposal at recent meeting

Community Standards

This week council gave first reading to a proposed overhaul to its Community Standards Bylaw, which regulates noise, nuisances and unsightly premises and public behaviours in the town.

The changes relate to unlicensed commercial patios and maintenance and control of trees and shrubs.

Ron Lebsack, director of community services and emergency management with the Town of Sylvan Lake, said the proposed bylaw was a completely new one, rather than an amendment because of the extent of the revisions in governs and how it is enforced.

Offsite Levies

Council gave first reading of a new bylaw relating to offsite levies developments on the west side of town.

“At the last meeting, [Bylaw 1740] was defeated at third reading, so this one has a new number,” said Manager of Public Works David Brand.

Brand reported to council that administration met with developers on June 23, to gather feedback and input that went into the revised bylaw before council on June 26.

Wayfinding Signs

Spending $717, 500 to overhaul signage in Sylvan Lake did not sit well with Council.

Council reined in plans that were deemed a little too ambitious, for potential wayfinding signage proposed at their most recent meeting.

The discussion centred around the cost and the recommendations for changes to reduce the number of signs. According to a town report, the overall cost would be $717,500 to implement a new wayfinding system, which did not include gateway, welcome or park signage.

One councillor said, “Three quarters of a million dollars is off the table for me. That total made my jaw drop. There are so many other projects on the go that [that sort of proposal] would take off the table.”

McIntyre said that based on the initial quote, “we may need to rethink our approach and look for ways to make this program affordable or look at other options.”

In March 2017, Public Works completed an audit on the existing wayfinding and building signage.

Council advised administration to proceed for a request for proposals on the project.