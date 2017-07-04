Under 10 girls medal at provincials

STORM MEDALS - The Sylvan Lake Under 10 ball team, the Storm, placed second at provincials June 30 - July 2. Pitured with their medals are; Back row: Eric McKenzie, Cody Small, Marvin Desormeau, Kelly Ulseth, 3rd row: Alexa Labelle, Bree McKenzie, Sofia Hewson, Erin Prier, Paula McInnis, Katie McDougall, 2nd row: Kendra Ulseth, Abby Desormeau, Pacey Smal,l Alexa Vandermeer, Front row: Parker Small and Danika Vandermeer

The U10 Storm are the first girls team to medal at provincial in a long time.

The girls softball team, the U10 Storm, went off to provincial in Edmonton over the long weekend were they picked up a second place medal.

Finishing the provincial tournament in second place has the team finishing their season ranked second overall in the province.

“We beat some teams [at provincials] that we played earlier in the season who didn’t expect us to win,” said Andrea Ulseth, the team’s manager.

The Storm powered through their games all the way to the championship game where they played the Red Deer Rage A team, which Ulseth said was a difficult game.

Despite a difficult final game, the girls only lost by three runs against the top tier team.

“We only lost by three runs which is really awesome. It says something about our team,” she said.

The Storm played the Nose Creek Knockout, from Calgary, in the semi-finals.

To make the weekend a little more exciting, finishing in second place is a big accomplishment for Sylvan Lake, as this is the first girls team to medal at provincials in a long while, according to Ulseth.

“It was really exciting for the girls, and just a great opportunity for them,” said Ulseth.

The team worked well together throughout the weekend and were “good teammates” throughout the tournament.

No matter what the score board may have said at any point of the tournament, the Storm never got down on themselves and stayed positive the whole way through.

Their positivity is one key attribute that led the team to a 5-1 record in the tournament, losing only in the final game against the Red Deer Rage A.

“It was a real team effort. They all played well together.”

Ulseth pointed out the team had two great pitchers throughout the tournament who helped bring the team to their victories.

Coupled with the outstanding pitching, the team made a few key hits and plays.

“They made their being plays at the right time, and just kept on going,” said Ulseth.

The Storm played four games before making it to the playoffs. They played the Calgary SBR Stealers, the Sedgwick Oilers, the Sherwood Park Storm and the Rimbey Rats.

The season ended for the Storm with a silver medal, and a lot of experience.

Ulseth says the girls have learned and grown a lot since the start of the season.

“You can see the difference from May 1 to July 1. They have learned more about ball and are using that in the games,” said Ulseth.

At the end of the season, Ulseth would like to thank all those who gave their time to the team, who helped and volunteered their time.

She pointed out the team’s coaches; Marvin Desormeau, Kelly Ulseth and Cody Small for all their hard work over the season.

Ulseth also thanked the parents who put in time with the team.

“None of this is possible without them,” said Ulseth.