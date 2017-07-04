Veteran-turned-comedian to perform at Legion

Will C will be headlining the Big Dog Comedy show this weekend at the Sylvan Lake Legion

The Sylvan Lake Legion will be hosting the comedic stylings of Will C, an American veteran turned actor and comedian.

When the Legion was approached about hosting a possible comedy show by Will C called the Big Dog Comedy Show on July 8, they said it was the perfect fit.

“It’s important to us to support the Legion and to support veterans, so it was just a great opportunity,” said Legion Secretary Wendy Sauvageau.

Sauvageau said it isn’t common to see veterans, especially fighting vets, do something so out there after returning home.

She says it is especially courageous to see Will C take to the stage and use comedy as a a way to heal.

“It is very different, it isn’t something you hear about often, if at all, a veteran turned comedian,” said Sauvageau.

Will C is also the founder of the The Veterans of Comedy group, which brings veterans and civilians together through comedy and laughter. Often, Will C will tour with other veterans-turned-comedians through The Veterans of Comedy group.

The comedian’s shows have taken him across the United States and Canada, as well as to some military bases across the world.

“We are quite excited to have him here,” said Sauvageau, adding the show has been in the works for the last six weeks.

Savageau is looking forward to experiencing a live comedy show, something she hasn’t had the chance to do in a while.

while she is excited to find out what this veteran’s comedy is like, Sauvageau says there is something else is more excited about for the night.

“We have a lot of veterans with our Legion, a lot of decorated veterans, and I’m looking forward to seeing who he connects to them, and their expressions to the comedy.”

The Legion is selling 175 tickets for the show, with the proceeds being given to veterans through Will C.

Already the Legion has sold a number of the tickets for the show., but Sauvageau says tickets are available both in advance and at the door.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased in advance at the Legion.

The show begins at 7 p.m. on July 7 at the Legion, located at 4916 50 Ave., Sylvan Lake.

“We are very excited to bring this very different show to our Legion,” said Sauvageau.