Wings for all at new Sylvan Lake restaurant

Wing ‘n It has taken off at its location on the lakefront

Co-owner and general manager of Wing ‘n It in Sylvan Lake, Colin Kostenuk. Photo by Megan Roth

Sylvan Lake’s first, and only, restaurant centred around chicken wings has finally opened.

The new restaurant, situated with the best view in town along the lakefront at 5000 Lakeshore Dr., is only the second Wing ‘n It franchise to open in Alberta.

Co-owners Colin Kostenuk and Tyler Brake thought Sylvan Lake was the perfect place to open the new restaurant.

“We knew that Sylvan got pretty busy in the summer and business would reflect that,” Kostenuk told the Sylvan Lake News.

The opportunity came together when Kostenuk and Brake heard about the company looking to expand in Alberta as well as the location along the lake opening up.

Kostenuk said it just fit, and the duo sought out the company to open the franchise location.

“We liked the company and saw there was a big opening here for this kind of restaurant,” explained Kostenuk.

Wing ‘n It started only six years ago in Newfoundland, with the first restaurant opening in St. John’s. Since then the company has opened 10 new restaurants before 2017.

Earlier this year Grand Prairie became the restaurant’s 11th location.

Chicken wings are the restaurant’s feature, and boast over 100 flavours available.

The theme of the restaurant is a play on the food, with aviation decor sprinkled throughout the restaurant.

“I think what sets us apart is our variation. We have over 100 different flavours that can be put on both your wings and fries,” explained Kostenuk.

The restaurant boasts a varied menu with more than just wings. Ribs, quesadillas, nachos and flatbread pizzas are just a few of the options available to choose from.

When asked to choose a favourite on the menu, Kostenuk said he wasn’t able to do it.

“I haven’t tried everything yet, so I couldn’t choose a favourite. Though there are items that are generally seen as favourites no matter where the restaurant is,”

The Sylvan Lake location officially opened its doors on June 29, after a week of soft openings.

The restaurant also celebrated its grand opening on June 30, just in time for the Canada Day festivities.

Since opening, Kostenuk says he has received a lot of positive feed back.

“”It’s been pretty good so far. A lot of people have been leaving with smiles on their faces, which is all we can ask for,” he said.

While the restaurant is now open to the public, Kostenuk says there is still a lot to learn.

“We are still training, still learning how to make this work.”

While the new addition to Sylvan Lake grows into its self, Kostenuk says he hopes to be able to offer the citizens of Sylvan Lake, and its visitors, a great experience with excellent food.

“I look forward to growing and making a stable restaurant for all of Sylvan Lake to enjoy,” Kostenuk said.

Wing ’n It is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.- 12:00 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.-11 p.m.