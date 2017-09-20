Wolf Creek nominees announced

Five nominees on the Lacombe ballot give voters many options to choose from.

At filing deadline on Sept. 19, three official trustee nominations were submitted to the Wolf Creek Public School Division.

Ward Two trustee, Lorrie Jess is acclaimed and will serve the Ponoka school division for four more years. Rimbey, Ward Three has two nominees with Melinda McLauchlin running against incumbent Trudy Bratland.

Gwen Olsen is the newcomer to the Bentley, Ward Four ballot with incumbent Pamela Hansen running again.

Unofficial nominees will be confirmed after noon Sept. 20 are Lucy Henri and Marie Kiist of Ward One in Alix.

Lacombe’s ballot will provide many options for votors if all five nominees are confirmed: Brent Byron Buchanan, Theressa Franko, Jancee Hawthorne, Kelly Lowry, and Ryan Staal.

Elections will be held in Wards One, Three, Four and Five.

According to the Local Authorities Election Act, any nominee may withdraw within 24 hours following the close of the nomination period. The Returning Officer officially declares the candidates after this time period.

Official candidates for Wards One and Five will be posted Sept. 20 after 12 p.m.

For information on where you can vote, visit:www.lacombecounty.com/index.php/election-2017

Election day is Mon., Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Advanced voting will be available on Oct. 5 from noon to 8 p.m. and Oct. 7 from noon to 8p.m.

myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com