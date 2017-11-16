Agri-Trade Equipment Expo organizers calling the event a success

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo organizers are calling the event a success, after the show used the most space and had the most exhibits in its history.

“We’re very pleased with the shows overall success this year,” Dave Fiddler, show manager, said. “Agri-Trade’s important relationship with the agriculture industry continues to grow and its relevance to the many sectors within the industry also continues to increase on an annual basis.”

New products from exhibitors, a balance of business and entertainment and providing something for everyone were all factors that led to the success of the 2017 Expo.

“Millions of dollars in business transactions take place during the show or following the show,” said Fiddler. “It’s why the show has become a must-attend event for companies involved in the western Canadian agricultural marketplace.”

Agri-Trade is the first show of a new planting season, meaning producers are interested in finding the newest products and services, which are available to purchase at the show.

Over 33,381 attendees walked through the doors of the Westerner, making this year’s show one of the strongest in recent history. The show consisted of 470 exhibits and used over 185,000 sq. ft. of indoor space and 85,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space.

The show has been in Red Deer since 1984 and is a mainstay in Western Canada, according to press release. The show consists of mostly western producers in attendance, however this year Agri-Trade played host to 90 international visitors from the U.K., Australia, Mexico, Brazil and China.

Agri-Trade is a joint venture put on by Westerner Park and the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce.

– Vaughan