AG SHOW - David Fiddler, show manager of Agri-Trade Equipment Expo, said the show welcomed 33,381 guests in 2017. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo organizers calling the event a success

Four day event brought in 33,381 guests and 470 exhibits

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo organizers are calling the event a success, after the show used the most space and had the most exhibits in its history.

“We’re very pleased with the shows overall success this year,” Dave Fiddler, show manager, said. “Agri-Trade’s important relationship with the agriculture industry continues to grow and its relevance to the many sectors within the industry also continues to increase on an annual basis.”

New products from exhibitors, a balance of business and entertainment and providing something for everyone were all factors that led to the success of the 2017 Expo.

“Millions of dollars in business transactions take place during the show or following the show,” said Fiddler. “It’s why the show has become a must-attend event for companies involved in the western Canadian agricultural marketplace.”

Agri-Trade is the first show of a new planting season, meaning producers are interested in finding the newest products and services, which are available to purchase at the show.

Over 33,381 attendees walked through the doors of the Westerner, making this year’s show one of the strongest in recent history. The show consisted of 470 exhibits and used over 185,000 sq. ft. of indoor space and 85,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space.

The show has been in Red Deer since 1984 and is a mainstay in Western Canada, according to press release. The show consists of mostly western producers in attendance, however this year Agri-Trade played host to 90 international visitors from the U.K., Australia, Mexico, Brazil and China.

Agri-Trade is a joint venture put on by Westerner Park and the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce.

– Vaughan

Previous story
Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature
Next story
Council seeks more options for Centennial Street redevelopment

Just Posted

Council seeks more options for Centennial Street redevelopment

A delegation from Stantec spoke to Council at its last meeting about design options for the redesign

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo organizers calling the event a success

Four day event brought in 33,381 guests and 470 exhibits

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Snow angels needed to volunteer

Fifteen Sylvan Lake residents are on a waiting list for snow removal service

Rate increase proposed for wastewater collection and water flat rate

Council approved the first reading of the new bylaw at the Nov. 24 meeting

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Today has been proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

Most Read