B.C. regulator changing crowdfunding rules, enabling access in Alberta

Changes increase the limit from $1,500 to $5,000

The B.C. Securities Commission is changing its crowdfunding exemption rules to enable B.C.-based issuers to access investors in Alberta.

The regulator says the changes will also increase the amount that some will be able to invest.

The changes increase the limit to $5,000 from $1,500, if an investor has obtained advice from a registered dealer that the investment is suitable for them.

Crowdfunding allows businesses to raise small amounts of money from a large number of investors, often for a specific project.

The BCSC made the changes after consultations with technology industry stakeholders and businesses earlier this year.

The Canadian Press

