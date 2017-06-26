Beacon Hill Track and Field Day

BY SAM MACDONALD
SYLVAN LAKE NEWS
Students at Beacon Hill Elementary School spent Friday afternoon outside at the Track and Field Day.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
BY SAM MACDONALD
SYLVAN LAKE NEWS
Students at Beacon Hill Elementary School spent Friday afternoon outside at the Track and Field Day.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Vicious winds felled trees, and powerlines and caused propery damage all around town.
Sylvan Lake among several Central Albertan communities pummeled by intense winds.
This year’s Canada Day celebration will be bigger and better than previous years
Guests had numerous questions about the new medical facility coming to Sylvan Lake.
The Sylvan Lake Refugee Project aims to bring four families to Sylvan Lake