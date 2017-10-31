Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

The federal prison ombudsman says the Correctional Service of Canada should bring back its safe tattooing program.

In his annual report today, correctional investigator Ivan Zinger says tattooing behind bars often involves sharing and reusing dirty homemade equipment.

He says illicit tattooing has been associated with higher rates of hepatitis C and HIV among inmates.

In addition, there is often no safe means of disposing of used needles.

In 2005, the prison service began a pilot program involving tattoo rooms in six federal institutions.

Two years later, the then-Conservative government ended the program.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Just Posted

Jason Klaus tells investigators Joshua Frank killed Klaus’ family

Triple Castor-area murder trial continues in Red Deer

Photo: Pumpkin protests Halloween at The Big Moo

Dentist uses tips from 3D pumpkin carving school to sculpt decoration

Lion pride bowls over Lightning in semi-final game

Lions won the semi-final game over the Hunting Hills Lightning, 20-8

Photos: Spooktacular fun for Halloween

Children celebrated Halloween at the annual Spooktacular event, Oct. 28

McDermott: Winterize yourself

Scott McDermott’s weekly column about health and wellness

Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Not black sheep, but pretty baaaah-d

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

Most Read