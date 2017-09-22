Catholic school division trustte candidates file nominations

There are two candidates for the Highway 11 Ward

Red Deer Catholic Regional Division board trustee candidates were made official earlier this week.

There are a total of nine candidates running for one of nine spots on the board.

There are two trustee candidates running for the position for the Highway 11 Ward. This ward stretches from Rocky Mountain House to Sylvan Lake and includes the communities of Eckville and Caroline.

Current School Board Trustee Liam McNiff is running for reelection. McNiff has sat on the board as a trustee for Highway 11 Ward since 2001.

McNiff is running against Rocky Mountain House resident Dorraine Lonsdale.

Sharla Heistad has been acclaimed to her position as trustee for QE II Ward, which holds to towns of Innisfail, Bowden, Olds and Didsbury.

Six people have filed their papers to run for one of five positions for the Red Deer and Area Ward.

Incumbents Anne-Marie Watson, Murray Hollman and Adriana LaGrange are all hoping for reelection. While Cythia Leyson, Kim Parsula and Carlene Smith are all vying for a spot on the board as well.

The election of school board trustees takes place at the same time as the municipal election, Oct. 16. Voters will vote for either one trustee for Chinook’s Edge – who was acclaimed this election – or for one trustee for the Red Deer Catholic Regional Division.

