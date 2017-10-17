Christine Moore elected for Division 6

Christine Moore has been elected to the Red Deer County Council, representing District 6.

Moore ran for the position of councillor for Division 6 along with Pam Davidson and Laura Stephan.

Moore was reelected with 267 votes.

Jim Wood was reelected as Mayor of Red Deer County. He was voted in with a total of 2,550 votes.

Jean Bota was reflected as councillor for Ward 2 with a total of 383 votes in her favour.

It was a very close race for the Division 3 positions. It was a difference of four votes for the Councillor position, which ultimately went to Dana Deplane with 356 votes.

Connie Huelsman is the Councillor for Division 4. She received 462 votes to win her chair.

Philip Massier and, Division 1, and Richard Lorenz, Division 5, were acclaimed to their position.

The election took place on Oct. 16, though the results will not be made official until noon on Oct. 20.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

