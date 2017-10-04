Club 55 plus Bowling looking for more players

Every Tuesday from 1 – 3 p. m., seniors 55 plus can pay $8.25 for three games of bowling and shoes at Railside Bowling. For the past seven plus years, club president, Cinzia Cappella and vice president, Jim Hicks, have been running the club and want to encourage more seniors to come out and play.

“We do lots of fun things like bowler of the month where you get your picture taken and put up on the board,” said Cappella.

Over the years the club has added new events and activities. The club runs games for Valentine’s Day and Thanksgiving. At Christmas the club hosts a full luncheon, games and includes door prizes. Cappella is considering doing a Christmas gift exchange this year. At the end of the year, the club has a full banquet.

Cappella and Hicks want to make sure that potential club members know they don’t have to be great bowlers to join in.

“You can come, have fun, get exercise, just get out and socialize,” said Cappella.

Cappella said many of the people who come out are more interested in chatting with friends than actually bowling.

“We’re just wanting somewhere where they don’t have to worry about a family with a lot of little kids coming in. Just something for them where they can socialize and have conversations on their level,” she said.

Hicks and Cappella are hoping more seniors will come out and socialize with the group without worrying about whether their bowling game is on point or not. While their numbers are up from last year and they have some members interested in coming out to be spare players, they would love to have two more teams in the club.

“We just want a lot of the seniors to just come out and enjoy.” [Also] if you’re 50 and you want to come and check it out, we’re good with that.”

The club meets from September to April. For more information on joining, contact Cappella at 780-719-2818.



myranicks@sylvanlakenews.com

