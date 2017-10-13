Council approves grants applicants after lengthy debate

The applicants for the Community Spirit Grant were approved Oct. 10

There was a bit of a debate during the Oct. 10 regular meeting of council. The debate centred around the Community Spirit Capital Grant Program.

The debate arose on the wording of the council’s approval for the grants.

The five groups met all requirements stated in application process, but because one applicant was looking to use the money for a capital project in a building they didn’t own, Council wanted to see a bit more.

A motion passed by Council will award grants to five applicants including Incline Industries Youth Foundation under the condition they can provide a lease of at least five years.

“We need to make sure they are going to be in that building for the long run, and the money isn’t going to be used to fix it up, and then they are out of there,” said Coun. Megan Chernoff-Hanson.

Coun. Jas Payne believed adding new stipulations to the applicant after meeting the requirements was unfair.

“I agree we should change the requirements for the next round. But it’s unfair to them to change the rules mid way through when they have already met the requirements,” said Payne.

Coun. Dale Plante amended the motion to state the grant will be given on the stipulation it can provide a minimum five year lease on the property.

Incline Industries Youth Foundation plans to use the money from the grant to update older florescent light fixtures to LED.

Two councillors voted against the amended mention, Payne and Matt Prete.

In total, Council awarded the grant to five local organizations for a total of $41,272.63. Council budgeted $57,000 for this grant.

Those awarded the 2017 Community Spirit Capital Grant are:

Sylvan Lake Senior’s Association

Project name: BBQ for Seniors Association

Funds requested: $5,972.63

Description: Provide the Provide the NexSource building the ability to provide BBQ functions as part of the overall services, thus bringing all ages together at the NexSource Centre and Sylvan Lake Seniors Association.

Incline Industries Youth Foundation

Project Name: Light Fixture Efficiency Upgrade

Funds Requested: $22,000.00

Description of Project: We currently have older fluorescent light fixtures that we would like to replace with new LED light fixtures.

Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey Association

Project Name: Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey

Funds Requested: $5,000.00

Description of Project: The association has over 300 young athletes. We strive to teach team spirit, self-confidence, fair play, a love of sport, and respect for self and others. Help cover cost of equipment repairs or replacement costs.

Sylvan Lake Lacrosse Association

Project Name: Goalie Equipment

Funds Requested: $4,700.00

Description of Project: We are in need of 1 set of goalie gear for each of the novice, peewee, bantam and midget age groups. Each set consists of uppers, pants and legs.

Yetti Lacrosse Association

Project Name: Goalie Equipment

Funds Requested: $3,600.00

Description of Project: The team is in need of 2 new sets of goalie gear. The current gear is falling apart and unsafe for the goalies. At the Junior B level, it is vital that equipment for the goalies is in good repair. The current sets of gear are also 10 years old.