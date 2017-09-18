Council candidates for Red Deer County announced

Nomination Day was Sept. 18 with election day following on Oct. 16

Red Deer County Councillor Christine Moore isn’t alone in the race for Division Six councillor.

She will be joined by two others campaigning for the spot of Division Six councillor.

Pam Davidson and Laura Stephan have both filed their forms to run for council, as of noon on Nomination Day, Sept. 18

Debra Hanna and Jim Wood are candidates for Red Deer County’s mayor.

Division One councillor, Philip Massier, and Division Five councillor, Richard Lorenz, do not have an opponent in the candidate race, and have been reelected by acclamation.

Division Two has two candidates; Jean Bota and Edward Collins.

Don Church and Dana Depalme are the two candidate to come forward for Division Three.

Two candidates entered the race for county council for Division Four, David Hoar and Connie Huelsman.

The candidate list isn’t official until noon on Sept. 19. This is the time allowed for a candidate to withdraw their name from the race.

More information about the election, along with polling information can be found at rdcounty.ca/395/Election-2017.

Advanced polls for Red Deer County is Oct. 5 and 7 and will take place at the Red Deer County Centre, and election day is Oct. 16.

