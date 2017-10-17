Dorraine Lonsdale named trustee for RDCRS

Dorraine Lonsdale beat out Liam McNiff for the position of trustee for the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

Lonsdale, from Rocky Mountain House, will be the school trustee for Highway 11. This ward encompasses Caroline, Eckville, Rocky Mountain House and Sylvan Lake.

“I am eager to meet and listen to any concerns that arise in our school communities. I sincerely look forward to collaborating with staff, students, and parents,” Lonsdale said in an official statement.

Sharla Heistad was elected for the area of Bowden, Didsbury, Innisfail and Olds.

Anne Marie Watson, Kim Pasula, Cythia Leyson, Adriana Lagrange and Murray Hollman were all elected to the Red Deer and Area ward for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

The results of the trustee election will be made official at noon on Oct. 20.



