Election results are in

Sylvan Lake has brought in three new councillors and reelected three.

Megan Chernoff Hanson, Kendall Kloss, Tim Mearns, Graham Parsons, Jas Payn and Theresa Rilling were all elected in the municipal election, Oct. 16.

Chernoff Hanson was elected with 1,344 vote. Payne had the second most votes to his name with 1,205 votes.

Rilling was voted in with 1,081 votes, Parsons received 1,045 votes. Mearns received his seat with 1,040 votes and Kloss has 1,027 votes.

There were 1,888 voters cast who their ballots. The advanced polls had a turn out of 363 voters 66 through Special Ballot, and 87 at one of two Mobile Poll Stations.

Sylvan Lake has roughly 11,000 eligible voters.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre, who was reelected by acclamation, congratulated the council-elect through a Facebook post.

“I am honoured to continue serving as mayor of my hometown, and I look forward to working alongside this newly elected council over the next four years, to lead, strategize, and work in the best interest of the residents of Sylvan Lake,” McIntyre said on Facebook.

He also congratulated all those who ran for election, calling them brave and willing to serve.

Newly reelected councillor Megan Chernoff Hanson said on Facebook “It is a huge honour to be trusted to serve you for another for years on council.”

The results of the election will be made official at noon on Oct. 20.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter