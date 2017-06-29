Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision on Highway 20

On Friday, June 23, 2017 at 5:45 p.m., Sylvan Lake RCMP along with Lakeside EMS, Stars Air Ambulance and the Sylvan Lake Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 12.

Preliminary investigation determined a southbound pickup truck carrying two occupants struck a westbound sedan at the intersection causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the sedan and lone occupant – a 57-year old female from Edmonton – died as a result of her injuries. A passenger in the pickup truck sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in the area for evaluation.

Traffic was diverted from the collision scene for approximately three hours, but has since returned to normal. An RCMP collision reconstructionist was on scene to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Sylvan Lake RCMP would like to express their condolences to the family during this difficult time. The name of the deceased will not be released.