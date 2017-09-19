Finalists for Business of the Year awards announced

The Winners will be announced at The Mermaid Ball next month

The Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for the 2017 Business Awards.

The Chamber officially announced the finalists on Sept. 18, after collecting nomination forms all summer.

Businesses, owners and employees were nominated by members of the community.

There are 10 categories, with each category having three to five nominees.

The nominees are:

Large Business of the Year: DQ Grill and Chill, Strategis Group and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Small Business of the Year: Clearview Glass, Lapp Realty, Lucid Tattoo, Snap Fitness and Regency Flooring.

New Business of the Year: Murdog Concrete, Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash, The Wood Shed Axe Throwing, Viva La Sirena and Lakestone Insurance.

Green Business of the Year: Booster Juice, The Paint Shop and Clean Conscience Recycling.

Customer Service Excellence: Pet Plaent, Rainy Daze Medi Spa, RoyAl Glass, Sobeys and ATB Financial.

Marketing Excellence: Best Body Fitness, Lapp Realty and Rainy Daze Medi Spa

Visitor Friendly Award: The Wood Shed Axe Throwing, Sylvan Lake Farmer’s Market, Open Range Saloon and Sylvan Lake Paintball.

Business Woman of the Year: Shelly DeChamp – Ballons Galore, Megan Epp – House of Music, Priscilla D’Mello – The Co-operators, Tamara Hughes – Rainy Daze Medi Spa and Crystal Lanz – Lakestone Insurance.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Craig Poirer – Big daddy’s Pizza, Travis Jones – Sylvan Lake Physical Therapy and Sports Injury Clinic, Brandon Majeau – Sylvan Lake Paintball and Brody Wells – Canadian Jetpack Adventures.

Employee of the Year: Camilla Cobb – Caldwell Banker, Brandi Maxon – Western Mobile and Office, Matthew Bagnall – The Co-operators, Katie Lafontaine – Rainy Daze Medi Spa and Sian Grant – Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

The winners will be announced at the annual Mermaid Ball on Oct. 13.

The Mermaid Ball will be held at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre. There will be a champagne reception, silent auction, dinner, awards ceremony followed by a dance.

Due to the limited capacity, sponsors and award finalists will be given first priority for available tickets. Remaining tickets will be offered for purchase to members of the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce.

megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com