Fire Hall holds open house Oct. 14

Around 300 people stopped in for demonstrations and a free barbecue

Kids had a chance to try out a mini fire hose and aim it at a buoy to get an idea of the power of water for fighting a fire. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Fire Department hosted an open house today from 11a.m to 2p.m at the fire hall to wrap up Fire Prevention Week. This is the first year the fire hall has hosted this event and it was well attended with around 300 people stopping by.

Around 300 guests to the fire hall enjoyed a free barbecue and slides down the bouncy castle courtesy of All About Bouncing. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

The open house included truck tours, fire hose demonstrations, emergency preparedness information and a visit from Sparky the mascot.

Other years the fire hall has tried various ways of building awareness during Fire Prevention week including bringing in presenters.

This year they wanted to try something different with the open house. The open house was one of many fun experiences for the community throughout the week which included four local students winning a chance to get a ride to school in the fire truck.

Locals also had a chance to have their pizza delivered by the fire department last Thursday and Friday night. If you ordered a Panago pizza, the firetruck would deliver your pizza.

“If you allowed us to check your smoke detector and if it worked you got $20 off your pizza order,” said Fire Chief Steve Scanland

“People loved it, it was very well received,” he said.

Fire vehicles were parked around the hall for guests to check out. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

32 volunteers train the first and third Wednesday of every month to stay prepared for emergencies.

“We’ve had great sponsors. It’s been a good week,” said Fire Chief Steve Scanland of the week’s events. The Town of Sylvan Lake Recreation Department provided first aid and CPR information. ATCO Gas shared information on gas safety while FORTIS educated visitors on electricity safety. Door prizes were donated by Canadian Tire, ATCO, the Town of Sylvan Lake and Sylvan Lake Fire.



