All the rides were going the first night of the Sylvan Lake Midway. Photo by Megan Roth

The Sylvan Lake Midway opened to the public on July 6. The first night, out of four, saw people of all ages out and about at Lakeshore Park for the midway.

Despite the heat, and subsequent heat warning, the public enjoyed the rides and games present at this year’s midway.

The midway has another three days open. It is free to enter, though wristbands are $30 and individual tickets are $1 each or $55 for 60.

The Midway even has a small rollercoaster, perfect for an up-and-coming daredevil. Photo by Megan Roth