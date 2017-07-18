Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic reaches a milestone year

Over its decade-long history, the event has generated over $2.7 million for charity

Celebrating a milestone 10th anniversary, the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic is back with the mission of providing funds to youth supporting charities across Canada that involve music, education, health care, sports and multi-use facilities.

Over its decade-long history, the event has generated over $2.7 million for charity. As the main source of funds to the Foundation, the Gord Bamford Foundation’s committee is dedicated to building its best event yet.

This year’s anniversary event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 9th at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel Exhibition Hall in Red Deer.

The private invitation-only Gala evening expects to see 700-plus people come down to take in an evening of world-class country music, a red-hot dance floor, plenty of exciting live and silent auction items and a gourmet dinner prepared by the chefs of the Sheraton Hotel.

The golf portion of the event will be at the beautiful Lacombe Golf and Country Club on Aug. 10th where 46 teams will take to the links for a fun-filled day of competition and golf course games.

“It’s hard to believe that we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of this event. It all began in 2008 with a small golf tournament in Lacombe to try and raise a few bucks for charity, and I have proudly watched it grow into the exciting event it is today, and even prouder to see the donations actually out there making a true difference for both kids and communities,” said Bamford.

Excitement for the event has caught on in Lacombe as local restaurant Cilantro and Chive launched the Bamford Burger 4 Good available for the month of July.

Two dollars from each burger sold is being donated to the Gord Bamford Foundation.

This year, Bamford wishes to highlight the businesses, supporters, golfers and sponsors who have been there from the start.

Last August, the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic raised $386,175.

These funds were proudly distributed to a number of youth-serving charities like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District, KidSport Alberta and Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta to name a few.

Meanwhile, last month Bamford returned to the country radio airwaves with Livin’ On Summertime, the first single from his upcoming brand new album.

Livin’ On Summertime was the number one most added song out of the box and already sits at #16 on the Mediabase Country Music Chart.

The video was just released last week.

Shot at Buffalo Lak by director Eppo Eerkes, the video is a classic feel good story featuring bright sun and water mixed with beautiful people at a lake in the middle of summertime, noted a release.

Delivering a song that strongly impacted at country radio set the stage for this summer’s extensive festival performances, Bamford will debut Livin’ On Summertime to his dedicated fan base this summer as he criss-crosses Canada hitting Country Music Festivals from coast to coast.

-Weber