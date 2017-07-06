Heat warning issued for much of southern Alberta

Temperatures are expected to climb, and Environment Canada is recommending staying indoors

The heat warning issued by Environment Canada stretches from Medicine Hat up to Red Deer, Sylvan Lake and Eckville.

Be prepared for a hot couple days as temperatures are expected to soar and sit around the 30 C mark.

Coupled with the high temperatures, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the central and southeast portions of the province.

A press release issued by Environment Canada describes the forecast as an “unusually long duration” as these high temperatures are expected to stick around into next week.

With high temperatures, heat stroke is a very real possibility.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the press release states.

Those at greatest risk of heat stroke are: children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.

High body temperature, lack of sweat, disorientation, fainting and unconsciousness are all symptoms of heat stroke.

Alberta Health Services suggests moving out door activities to later hours in the day when temperatures are cooler.

It is also suggested to take frequent breaks from the heat by spending time inside cooled buildings.

Staying hydrated is especially important. Alberta Health recommends drinking plenty of water and staying away from caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

The Alberta Health Services website suggests applying sunscreen with “at least sun protection factor (SPF) 30, at least 20 minutes before heading outdoors.”

Wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses are also suggested wear at this time.

It is not recommended to leave any person or pet in a closed vehicle at any time.

Going into the weekend, temperatures are expected to remain around the 30 C mark.

Today, the high is expected to reach a high of 27 C, though feel more like 30 C, with an overnight low of 13 C.

July 7 will have a high of 28 C, feeling more like 31 C, with an overnight low of 16. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to have a high of 27 C, feeling more like 31 C, with a low of about 15 C.