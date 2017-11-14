A real estate sold sign is shown outside a house in Vancouver, Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

British Columbia’s housing market continues to power forward even though real estate experts say fewer properties are available for sale.

The British Columbia Real Estate Association says there were 8,677 residential sales across the province in October, a leap of 19.3 per cent over the same period last year.

The association says $6.25 billion changed hands during last month’s transactions, a 41.6 per cent increase over total sales value recorded in October 2016.

The average residential price also climbed to $720,129, up 18.7 per cent over the same period last year.

Related: August home sales strong in B.C., but change is coming

But association chief economist Cameron Muir says total active listings dipped 5.1 per cent in October and have declined 49 per cent over the last five years.

He says the housing market is considered in relative balance when the number of sales is no more than 20 per cent higher than the number of active listings, but that ratio hit 31 per cent in October, and the lack of listings means sellers have the power to set their price.

“A lack of supply in the resale market continues to put upward pressure on home prices in most BC regions,” Muir says.

Since the start of 2017, the association says B.C. residential sales dollar volume is down 9.4 per cent to $63.8 billion, when compared with January to October last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver summit to combat use of child soldiers
Next story
Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

Just Posted

Photos: Pee Wee A and B Lakers host tournament

The two pee wee teams hosted a tournament Nov. 10-12 at the NexSource Centre

Inmate at Bowden Institution dies

Corrections Canada continues to investigate circumstances surrounding death

WATCH: Domestic Abuse Response Team offers 24/7 support to ER patients

Partnership between the Red Deer Regional Hospital and The Outreach Centre make program possible

Photos: Remembrance Day honoured in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Royal Canadian Legion honoured past and present veterans at two services, Nov. 11

Lesson plans aid in reconciliation process

First Nations, Métis and Inuit culture and history to be taught in schools

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Stories from the overdose crisis’ front lines

Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

“We’ll fight this right to the very end,” said Simpson. ”We’ll bring our daughter home and lay her to rest here.”

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

Vancouver summit to combat use of child soldiers

The international community has been quietly working on the so-called Vancouver Principles for some time

Global carbon pollution on the rise

Global carbon pollution rises after three straight flat years

Most Read