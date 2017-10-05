Hunting event brings out over 100 participants

Over 100 participants came out to the Alford Lake Conservation Education Centre for Excellence to the Provincial Hunting Day on Sept. 23. Photo submitted

Over 100 participants came out to the Alford Lake Conservation Education Centre for Excellence to the Provincial Hunting Day on Sept. 23. Many of the participants came from the Sylvan Lake area.

From this group were both past and present students in the Outdoor Education program offered at H. J. Cody High School.

Sessions included shotgun, centre fire and rimfire rifle shooting. For those interested in the more primitive aspects and history of weapons, muzzle loading fundamentals and archery were also presented. Fish and Wildlife officers were available to discuss outdoor excursions, predator awareness and to answer questions.

Started ten years ago, this event is put on by both the Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association (AHEIA) and Hunting for Tomorrow. The event is meant to honour hunting heritage and importance of maintaining a sustainable future for wildlife and wild areas within Alberta.



