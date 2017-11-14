Inmate at Bowden Institution dies

Corrections Canada continues to investigate circumstances surrounding death

The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Bowden Institution continues.

On Nov. 12th, Cody Adams, 34, an inmate from Bowden Institution died while in custody.

Emergency services were called on Nov. 11th and arrived at Bowden Institution at approximately 10 a.m. The offender was immediately taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. on Nov. 12th.

At the time of his death Adams had been serving a sentence of two years, four months and 24 days for trafficking in property obtained by crime, forcible confinement, and break enter with intent since May 30th, 2016.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and contact the police and the coroner as required.

– Fawcett

