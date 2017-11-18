Lucky and Angel; two kittens rescued after allegedly being dumped from a vehicle near Pipestone Links Golf Course south of Millet. Photo courtesy of Rod Day

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

Two kittens abandoned on a country road have found their fur-ever home thanks to the kind heart and quick thinking of a passing motorist who witnessed the event.

On Nov. 15 at approximately 3:30 p.m. near the Pipestone Links Golf Course, south of the Town of Millet, Rod Day noticed what he initially though was another motorist dumping garbage along the road. However, upon closer inspection he realized it was actually two young kittens being left on the road. “She rolled down her window and dropped each kitten out the window like it was trash.”

Day says when the driver of the vehicle noticed him she fled the scene, using her hand to cover her face. “When she saw me she just took off.”

“I was in shock. I was like ‘what the heck just happened’,” he added.

Day had seen a partial of the vehicle’s license plate and tried to catch up to the speeding vehicle see if his dash camera could capture the entire sequence. “She was driving so fast down the country road I couldn’t catch up to her.”

He let off the chase, concerned about the speed, the narrowness of the road, other motorists, and children in the area who would be getting home from school about that time.

Using his vehicle’s built-in communications system, Day contacted his wife who attended the scene and rescued the two kittens from the road. He says the black seemed to be in shock and its fur was sticking to the ice.

“She put them on the heated seat,” said Day.

Day took his dash camera and the partial of the licence plate to the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment that afternoon, where he was turned away; he says at the front counter he was told the items would not even be looked at. “I left there pretty disappointed.”

Within an hour of posting the kittens’ story on Facebook the couple was contacted by a women in Gwynne who wanted to adopt them for her daughter. “She saw this and it broke her heart.”

Day says the adopter will take the kittens to a vet to ensure they are alright from their ordeal.

“She’s the hero, not me,” said Day.

On Nov. 16 Day says he received a phone call from the RCMP stating his previous in-person visit was not properly followed by protocol and he was asked to return with his dash camera.

A file with the RCMP has been opened and the ASPCA has opened an investigation.

