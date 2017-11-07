Legion’s Poppy Campaign has successful run in Sylvan

The Sylvan Lake Legion has been selling poppies in town since Oct. 29.

The Legion’s Colour Party all wearing poppies for Remembrance Day at last year’s service. The Legion sells poppies every year for Remembrance Day as a fundraiser for veterans. File Photo

The Poppy Campaign for 2017 has been “really successful” this year, according to Ed Stevenson, branch president with the Sylvan Lake Legion.

The annual fundraiser is organized by Branch No. 212, with volunteers distributing poppies. The funds raised through poppy sales go towards veteran support.

The funds will help support veterans and their families, as well as providing financial support the Military Family Resource Centre and bursaries for post-secondary students. The poppy drive also supports the Homeless Veteran Program and local cadet programs. The funds raised will also go towards other support programs for veterans and their families.

“It has been going really good, really good,” said Stevenson.

Though there are no official numbers yet on how the local Poppy Campaign has been going, but Stevenson said he is not worried about the numbers.

The campaign has been going on throughout Sylvan Lake for roughly the past two weeks, beginning on Oct. 29.

The campaign will culminate on Remembrance Day, with poppies being sold at the Remembrance Day events in Town.

On Nov. 4, the Legion also held its annual Poppy Blitz, where volunteers sold poppies at local businesses.

“The blitz went really well, and the businesses have been very supportive,” said Stevenson.

Royal Canadian Legion canvassers were out at five stores in Sylvan Lake; No Frills, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Sobeys and Shopper’s Drug Mart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4.

In the past few years businesses in Sylvan Lake have helped to make the campaign a successful endeavour, showing great support to the Legion and the Poppy Campaign.

The support of not only the businesses but the individuals in Sylvan Lake have helped the Legion meet it’s commitment to help its community.

Along with the poppy sales, the Legion has also been selling wreaths and crosses for the large ceremony at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 11.

Stevenson says he is pleased to see how sales have been going for the wreaths as well.

“I can’t say a dollar amount, because I don’t know. But, I am happy with how that campaign has gone so far this year.”

Along with the sale of poppies and wreaths, volunteers have also been canvasing the town for donations from businesses.

Volunteers with the Legion will be selling poppies through the Poppy Campaign until Nov. 11.

“Support a veteran – wear a poppy. Your donation does make a difference,” said Stevenson.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

