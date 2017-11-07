The Legion’s Colour Party all wearing poppies for Remembrance Day at last year’s service. The Legion sells poppies every year for Remembrance Day as a fundraiser for veterans. File Photo

Legion’s Poppy Campaign has successful run in Sylvan

The Sylvan Lake Legion has been selling poppies in town since Oct. 29.

The Poppy Campaign for 2017 has been “really successful” this year, according to Ed Stevenson, branch president with the Sylvan Lake Legion.

The annual fundraiser is organized by Branch No. 212, with volunteers distributing poppies. The funds raised through poppy sales go towards veteran support.

The funds will help support veterans and their families, as well as providing financial support the Military Family Resource Centre and bursaries for post-secondary students. The poppy drive also supports the Homeless Veteran Program and local cadet programs. The funds raised will also go towards other support programs for veterans and their families.

“It has been going really good, really good,” said Stevenson.

Though there are no official numbers yet on how the local Poppy Campaign has been going, but Stevenson said he is not worried about the numbers.

The campaign has been going on throughout Sylvan Lake for roughly the past two weeks, beginning on Oct. 29.

The campaign will culminate on Remembrance Day, with poppies being sold at the Remembrance Day events in Town.

On Nov. 4, the Legion also held its annual Poppy Blitz, where volunteers sold poppies at local businesses.

“The blitz went really well, and the businesses have been very supportive,” said Stevenson.

Royal Canadian Legion canvassers were out at five stores in Sylvan Lake; No Frills, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Sobeys and Shopper’s Drug Mart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4.

In the past few years businesses in Sylvan Lake have helped to make the campaign a successful endeavour, showing great support to the Legion and the Poppy Campaign.

The support of not only the businesses but the individuals in Sylvan Lake have helped the Legion meet it’s commitment to help its community.

Along with the poppy sales, the Legion has also been selling wreaths and crosses for the large ceremony at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 11.

Stevenson says he is pleased to see how sales have been going for the wreaths as well.

“I can’t say a dollar amount, because I don’t know. But, I am happy with how that campaign has gone so far this year.”

Along with the sale of poppies and wreaths, volunteers have also been canvasing the town for donations from businesses.

Volunteers with the Legion will be selling poppies through the Poppy Campaign until Nov. 11.

“Support a veteran – wear a poppy. Your donation does make a difference,” said Stevenson.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ponoka RCMP search for armed man in carjacking

Just Posted

Legion’s Poppy Campaign has successful run in Sylvan

The Sylvan Lake Legion has been selling poppies in town since Oct. 29.

McDermott: Forward is a pace

Scott McDermott’s weekly column about health and wellness

Photo: Learning empathy with bunnies

Ley-Anne Mountain from Naturally Nurtured teaches Grade 4 students about empathy using bunnies

Photos: Steffie Woima students show off costumes at Bethany

Mme Beagan’s Grade 5 class walked to Bethany Sylvan Lake on Halloween

WATCH: Red Deer school bus driver sentenced to 45 days in jail

Court heard Shelly Kolodychuk was two times over legal limit at the time of the incident

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his early 20s

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Most Read