Man dead after being shot by police

A man is dead after being shot by police yesterday morning southwest of Alix.

The RCMP encountered a situation this morning on RR 234, near Hwy. 11 southwest of the Town, which resulted in the discharge of police firearms by Bashaw RCMP officers.

At 9:15 a.m. RCMP officers located a parked stolen vehicle in the rural area. As officers approached the lone male occupant to investigate further, a confrontation occurred leading the RCMP to discharge their firearms.

The male involved in this incident was air lifted to hospital in critical condition and has since been declared deceased. The officers involved were not injured.

There is no further public safety risk. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the police actions in accordance with their mandate to effectively, independently, and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person. The RCMP remains the lead investigating agency on the events leading up to the serious incident, with ASIRT having carriage of the review of police actions.

As this matter is under investigation by ASIRT, the RCMP will not be providing further information.