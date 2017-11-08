Man wanted by police after armed carjacking near Ponoka

Michael Richter, 38, facing numerous charges stemming from incident on Nov. 6

On Nov. 6, Blackfalds RCMP responded to a complaint of a two vehicle collision which resulted in one of the drivers taking the other driver’s vehicle and fleeing. RCMP are now seeking information on the whereabouts of the suspect driver, 38-year-old Michael Richter.

Just prior to 4 p.m., a report of a collision on Township Road 394 was dispatched to RCMP. An SUV collided with a pick up truck and the SUV became disabled. The driver of the SUV forcefully took the pick-up truck and fled from the collision scene. The lone male occupant of the pick up truck was not injured as a result of the collision, but suffered injuries as a result of a struggle with the suspect.

The pick up truck, with two flat tires, was seen to travel north towards Bashaw, then towards Ponoka and was last seen driving onto an oilfield lease site. It has since been recovered by the RCMP.

At 5:10 p.m., an extensive amount of RCMP members from Ponoka, Blackfalds, Maskwacis and Bashaw Detachments as well as support units; Red Deer and Wetaskiwin Police Dog Services, GIS and Ponoka Integrated Traffic Services established containment around the oilfield lease site. The RCMP helicopter was deployed as well as the Emergency Response Team (ERT). It was later determined that prior to this containment – the suspect managed to flee from the property on a snowmobile.

The RCMP have an arrest warrant for Richter who is being charged with six criminal code offenses connected to this incident including robbery, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and disobeying an order of court.

Richter is also the subject of prior arrest warrants out of Ponoka and Red Deer.

Richter is described as Caucasian, 5’10” tall/150 lbs with a bald head and some facial hair. He has hazel eyes and a small scar on the left side of his chin.

At the time of the incident in Haynes, Richter was wearing white camouflage, carrying a white bag and a rifle. While the driver in the pick up truck was not directly threatened by Richter with the rifle, Richter is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richter is urged not to approach him, but to immediately contact the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment at 403-885-3300. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

