Mayor Sean McIntyre to be reelected by acclamation

There are 14 candidates for one of six positions as councillor

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre will be staying on for another four years.

As of noon on Nomination Day, Sept. 18, no other names were brought in as a contender to the mayoral race.

While McIntyre wins his seat by acclamation, 14 candidates have brought in their forms to run for a seat as a town councillor.

Of the 14, five are incumbent councillors.

Councillors Megan Chernoff-Hanson, Christina Lust, Graham Parsons, Jas Payne and Matt Prete have all chosen to run for another term.

Current councillor, Dale Plante has decided to not run for another term at the table.

There are nine Sylvan Lake residents looking for a spot on council.

Daryl Carriere, Charles Everest, Ted Iverson, Kendall Kloss, Phillip Barry McGeough, Tim Mearns, Teresa Rilling, Shirley Star Roshuk and Deborah Wiens have all filed forms to be considered for election.

The candidate list isn’t official until noon on Sept. 19. This is the time allowed for a candidate to withdraw their name from the race.

The Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate forum on Sept. 28 at the NexSource Centre. This will give residents a chance to voice their concern while hearing the platform from each candidate.

