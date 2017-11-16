(Facebook/Métis Nation British Columbia)

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Today has been proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

Métis and provincial government representatives met at the B.C. legislature early Thursday morning, to mark Louis Riel Day and celebrate the contribution of Métis people to B.C.

Deputy Premier Carole James joined president of Métis Nation BC Clara Morin Dal Col, and representatives from Métis communities to watch the Métis flag raised in a sunrise ceremony. Today was also proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

Métis emerged as a distinct nation on the prairies in the late 1700s, a fusion of First Nations and European cultures, said a B.C. government news release.

“I am proud of my Métis heritage and I was moved to watch the flag rise in front of the people’s house,” James said. “The flag-raising is a symbol of the importance of the Métis people and culture and our commitment to work together to make life better for Métis people across British Columbia.”

Riel was a political leader and champion of Métis rights and culture, and has also been described as the father of Manitoba. He was executed by the Canadian government in 1885, following the Riel rebellion on the prairies.

The 2016 census shows that B.C. is home to nearly 90,000 self-identified Métis people, an increase of nearly 30,000 since 2006.

Previous story
London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey
Next story
Agri-Trade Equipment Expo organizers calling the event a success

Just Posted

Council seeks more options for Centennial Street redevelopment

A delegation from Stantec spoke to Council at its last meeting about design options for the redesign

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo organizers calling the event a success

Four day event brought in 33,381 guests and 470 exhibits

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Snow angels needed to volunteer

Fifteen Sylvan Lake residents are on a waiting list for snow removal service

Rate increase proposed for wastewater collection and water flat rate

Council approved the first reading of the new bylaw at the Nov. 24 meeting

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Today has been proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

Most Read