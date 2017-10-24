Coun. Kendall Kloss signs the Oath of Office Monday night during an organizational meeting of council, which was followed by a regular meeting. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Newly elected Council sworn into office

Mayor and Council took the Oath of Office, Oct. 23.

Sylvan Lake’s new council is ready to work after being officially sworn in before Monday night’s regular meeting of council.

The gallery was full of friends, family and well wishers who came to see the new council take the Oath of Office, Oct. 23.

The new councillors, Kendall Kloss, Jas Payne, Teresa Rilling, Graham Parsons, Megan Chernoff Hanson and Tim Mearns all swore to uphold the office of Town Council.

Mayor Sean McIntyre, who also took the Oath of Office Monday night, said the council was ready to begin work on the new term.

“We are happy and excited to work for you and for Sylvan Lake,” Mayor McIntyre said, adding he was very pleased to see a full gallery for the swearing in ceremony.

Once each councillor, and mayor, were sworn in the gathered crowd took pictures of their loved ones and spoke to the new councillors over supplied drinks and treats.

The newly elected council received kudos from the gathered crowd and each other, offering congratulatory handshakes and hugs of support.

Former Councillor Dale Plante was also present at the meeting to give his congratulations to Council.

“I look forward to seeing the great work that will be done by this council, because I know you will all do great work for the Town,” Plante told Council.

Following the Oath of Office, Council got down to business assigning roles and seats on various boards and committees in Sylvan Lake, before beginning the regular meeting of Council.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Coun. Graham Parsons is sworn in for another term as a town councillor. Parsons, along with the five other councillors and Mayor Sean McIntyre, took their Oath of Office on Oct. 23, one week after the municipal election. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Just Posted

Newly elected Council sworn into office

Mayor and Council took the Oath of Office, Oct. 23.

Jason Klaus recounts hours before deaths of Castor-area family

Klaus and Joshua Frank charged with three counts of first degree murder

WATCH: Jason Kenney says better health care needed in Alberta

United Conservative Party leadership candidate makes his final round through Central Alberta

Lions advance to semi-finals

Lions won over Strathmore Badgers, Oct. 21

McDermott: Fitness for teens

Scott McDermott’s weekly column about health and wellness

VIDEO: Tragically Hip singer-songwriter Gord Downie dies at 53

Downie had been fighting brain cancer for over a year

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read