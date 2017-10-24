Newly elected Council sworn into office

Mayor and Council took the Oath of Office, Oct. 23.

Sylvan Lake’s new council is ready to work after being officially sworn in before Monday night’s regular meeting of council.

The gallery was full of friends, family and well wishers who came to see the new council take the Oath of Office, Oct. 23.

The new councillors, Kendall Kloss, Jas Payne, Teresa Rilling, Graham Parsons, Megan Chernoff Hanson and Tim Mearns all swore to uphold the office of Town Council.

Mayor Sean McIntyre, who also took the Oath of Office Monday night, said the council was ready to begin work on the new term.

“We are happy and excited to work for you and for Sylvan Lake,” Mayor McIntyre said, adding he was very pleased to see a full gallery for the swearing in ceremony.

Once each councillor, and mayor, were sworn in the gathered crowd took pictures of their loved ones and spoke to the new councillors over supplied drinks and treats.

The newly elected council received kudos from the gathered crowd and each other, offering congratulatory handshakes and hugs of support.

Former Councillor Dale Plante was also present at the meeting to give his congratulations to Council.

“I look forward to seeing the great work that will be done by this council, because I know you will all do great work for the Town,” Plante told Council.

Following the Oath of Office, Council got down to business assigning roles and seats on various boards and committees in Sylvan Lake, before beginning the regular meeting of Council.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter