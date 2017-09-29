Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, commemorates residential school experience

Students at H.J. Cody High School and Steffie Woima Elementary wore orange shirts Sept. 29 to bring visibility and awareness to the residential school experience.

According to the official Orange Shirt Day website the date was chosen “because it is the time of year in which children were taken from their homes to residential schools, and because it is an opportunity to set the stage for anti-racism and anti-bullying policies for the coming school year.” The official day is Sept. 30 but the site encourages people to organize events around the date as it works for them.

The day is intended to be a time to “witness and honour the healing journey of the survivors and their families and to commit to the ongoing process of reconciliation.”

“This is the first time H. J. Cody recognized Orange Shirt Day and I feel as an educator and the principal of the school it is important,” said Principle Mike Barrows “It’s another opportunity to educate and [offer] some reconciliation for the survivors.” Barrows hopes the day will get students thinking about what they say and how it sounds, “I think the bigger picture is to continue educating our students on anti-bullying and anti-racism.”

École Steffie Woima School students held an afternoon assembly in the gym where teacher, Becky Beagan and students presented a blanket to Elder Pauline Beagan who attended a residential school in Kamloops. The blanket was made with squares representing each one of the classes. Elder Beagan donated the blanket back to the school for display and suggested they use it in the S.T.E.P.S room to “turn struggles into snuggles.”

The story of Phyllis (Jack) Webstad’s story was shared in the assembly to recognize the damage done by the residential school system and to remind the students that “everyone around us matters.” On her first day at the residential school as a six-year-old, Phyllis wore a new orange shirt that was taken away from her.

In an official joint statement the Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan and Minister of Education David Eggen said:

“Our government is enhancing curriculum to ensure all K-12 students and teachers learn about the history of residential schools, along with First Nations, Metis and Inuit history, perspectives and contributions.

We know how important it is to build understanding of the tragic history of residential schools. As we move forward on the path of reconciliation, our education system can become a place that contributes to healing through knowledge and learning.”



myranicks@sylvanlakenews.com

