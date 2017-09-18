Photo: Living Flag made in Eckville

The celebrations for Canada’s 150th anniversary continue in Eckville, as roughly 400 students and community members came together to map out the Canadian Flag on Sept. 12. The idea was near and dear to Mayor Helen Posti’s heart, who got the idea from a similar event done in Regina, Sask. The plans were executed by Deb Macrea at the Junior-Senior High School. The event nearly didn’t happen due to rain, as the drone, which took the photo, cannot fly in the rain. A time lapse video of the flag will be available on the Town’s website when it is finished. Photo by Summit Video