Poet Barb Rusiewicz-Enright reads a couple of her personal poetry at Stephansson House on July 9 for the historic site’s 14th annualpoetry event. The event featured local poets as well as poets from across Alberta. There was also music interludes and a chance for audience member to share their own pieces. PHOTO BE MEGAN ROTH/SYLVAN LAKE NEWS

Photo: Poetry at Stephansson House

Stehpansson House Historical Site held its 14th annual poetry event on July 9

By Megan Roth

Stehpansson House Historical Site held its 14th annual poetry event on July 9

Most Read