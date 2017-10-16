Photos: Mermaid Ball and Sylvan Lake Business Awards

The 40th annual Mermaid Ball and Business Awards had roughly 300 locals take part in celebrating local business in Sylvan Lake.

Along with handing out 10 business awards, the event also had live and silent auctions, living mermaid statues, a champagne station and a special cake done for the occasion.

During the reception hour, guest had the chance to take in the many silent auction items available to bid on. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

MLA Don MacIntyre was present representing the MacIntyre clan with with formal wear kilt. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Models dressed as mermaids acted as living statues during the reception hour of the Mermaid Ball. The living statues were sponsored by MGT Limestone.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre thanks the Chamber for all the hard work it has done to promote business in Sylvan Lake during his speech at the ball.

A special cake in the shape of a mermaid was done up for the ball’s 40th anniversary and drew a lot of attention from party-goers.

Guests were handed a complimentary glass of champagne as soon as they came through the doors. The champagne station was sponsored by Coldwell Banker Ontrack Realty.

Before dinner was served there was a live liquor auction. There were seven bottles of alcohol auctioned off, each went for between $400-600.

A photo area was set up in one corner for guest to take photos with the living mermaid statues.

Brad and Andrea Bromley present a door prize to Wendy, who won a 90-second shopping spree at Sobeys, with an estimated cost $750.

Guests took the short opportunity to grab a unique photo of the mermaid statues before the program began.

After the liquor auction, all the guests, roughly 300 people in total, were served a buffet-style supper full of vegetables, salads, and entrees.

The photo booth area was a great spot for guest to get a little silly. This spot often had a line-up as the mermaids’ time at the event was limited to one hour.

Lakestone Insurance sponsored the specially created mermaid cake for the 40th annual Mermaid Ball.