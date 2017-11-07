RCMP have secured a large area east of Ponoka on Highway 53 in the search for a suspect involved in a carjacking. Officers are on the lookout for a damaged pickup that is believed to have a long gun in it. Photos by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Ponoka RCMP search for armed man in carjacking

Roads east of Ponoka were closed while police search the area

Ponoka RCMP were on high alert after reports of a man stealing a vehicle at gunpoint.

The call came in later in the day of Nov. 6 that a Caucasian man, believed to be dressed in camouflaged clothing carjacked a vehicle south of Ponoka. It appears he was in one vehicle, which struck the victim’s then demanded the person give up the vehicle.

It is believed the suspect stole the vehicle near the Blackfalds area and then travelled north to the Ponoka area. Reports say that the man was in a badly damaged vehicle headed north on Range Road 243 from Highway 53.

It was indicated to Mounties that a long gun was in the suspect’s vehicle but that has not been confirmed. The vehicle was said to have flat tires and severe damage to it as a result of the carjacking.

Police, with help from Blackfalds and Bashaw detachments, as well as Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP, were called in to secure the areas around the location.

The vehicle was found abandoned at a well site but crews did not access the vehicle until it was safe to do so.

About a three mile radius was blocked from public access by RCMP and traffic was diverted to the various range roads and township roads around the location.

The Emergency Response Team (ERT) as well as a police helicopter were called in later in the evening. Using FLIR thermal imaging, investigators were able to determine the abandoned vehicle was still running but no one was inside or around it at the time.

Officers then confirmed on foot that it was indeed empty.

At about 9 p.m., police, including several officers with the ERT began to search a property alongside Highway 53 where they believed the man had escaped.

As of 9:45 p.m. there was no further information available but Ponoka News will update this story as more information comes in.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer school bus driver sentenced to 45 days in jail

Just Posted

Photo: Learning empathy with bunnies

Ley-Anne Mountain from Naturally Nurtured teaches Grade 4 students about empathy using bunnies

Photos: Steffie Woima students show off costumes at Bethany

Mme Beagan’s Grade 5 class walked to Bethany Sylvan Lake on Halloween

WATCH: Red Deer school bus driver sentenced to 45 days in jail

Court heard Shelly Kolodychuk was two times over legal limit at the time of the incident

Ponoka RCMP search for armed man in carjacking

Roads east of Ponoka were closed while police search the area

Four year streak broken in final minutes

The H.J. Cody Lakers lost to the Westaskiwin Sabres 20-18

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his early 20s

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Most Read