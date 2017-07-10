Pro rodeo cheered on by many in Benalto

The 100th anniversary of the Benalto Fair and Stampede and its fair shar of thirlls and spills – and not just from the beer gardens.

Taking place over four days, the Benalto Stampede brought in professional rodeo athletes from around North America, some coming from as far away as Texas.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

The Benalto Fair and Stampede brought in a professional rodeo clown from Alabama, he helped to entertain the audiencewhile events were being set up.

Luke Creasy, from Brownfield, Alta., keeps a firm grip during his re-reide at the Benalto Fair and Stampede on July 7. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Stefan Tonita, from Saskatoon, is well on his way in a rodeo career shown in the boys’ steer riding event at the Benalto Stampede. Tonita stayed on the steer for the whole eight seconds and earned the top score from the night, 79 points.

Vulcan, Alta., Jessie Heggie rides hard to catch up with the steer in the steer wrestling event. Unfortunately, the steer got ahead and Heggie put up no time for the event.

Kal Klovansky from Qu’Appelle, Sask., put up an impressive time of 4.2 in steer wrestling, which was good enough for second the first night of the rodeo.

The rodeo clowns attempt to get the attention of a steer so the young cowboy who hadn’t made it to the buzzer could make it off to the side.

Up-and-coming cowboy Riley Sibbet, from Strathmore, Alta., keeps a firm grip and attempts to make it to the eight second buzzer.

Luke Creasy put up 74 points in his first ride. The second ride he put up less with 70 points and the options for a re-ride.