File Photo

Provincial park to be renamed Sylvan Lake Park after land transfer

Council also agreed to allow one area of the park for dogs to access the water after the transfer

Town of Sylvan Lake administration is working towards the day when the provincial park will be transferred to the municipality.

What is being called a Land Transfer Operating Plan, will help administration and Council moving forward in with the transfer of the land from a provincial park to municipal land.

Included in this plan is what to call the park once it has been transferred to the Town.

According to Ron Lebsack, community services director, the name for the park is also something the province is looking for before the transfer can happen.

“They are very curious about what we will call the park,” Lebsack explained to Town Council during the Nov. 14 meeting.

Administration present two possible names to Council to choose from, each with their own pros and cons.

Council was give Sylvan Lake Park and Lakefront Park to choose from when naming the park. Ultimately Council chose to go with Sylvan Lake Park.

Council agreed it made the most sense, and they liked the idea of having distinct areas throughout the waterfront: Lighthouse Park, Lake Front Park, Centennial Park and soon Sylvan Lake Park will be added.

“Sylvan Lake Park just works the best I think. The park itself is huge so it is really nice to have that separation from Lakeshore Park and the main park,” said Coun. Jas Payne.

The naming of the park is also important as it will be used in media releases, branding, tourism marketing, and for development of park and wayfinding signage.

Using the name Sylvan Lake Park is also recognizable, as it isn’t too different from the current Sylvan Lake Provincial park.

Also included in the Land Transfer Plan is the option to have an area where dogs can access the water.

The Town has been asked on numerous occasions for an area for dogs to swim at the lake. Currently the park does not allow dogs.

While Council agreed it was a good idea there was some concern.

Coun. Teresa Rilling was concerned about having dogs off leash along side families, who could potentially have young children.

“I’m just concerned to promote this as a place to bring your family but then having dogs running around off leash around kids,” Rilling said.

According to Lebsack the dog water access will be treated much like the off-leash park. The area will be fenced off and will be the only area in the park where dogs will be allowed.

“It will be a matter of figuring out who to fence the area, that may be an issue. Do we use foliage or a full on fence that we will have to decide,” said Lebsack.

With Council’s approval, administration will look for two possible options to house to area. The choice will then be circulated to residents for response before being taken back to Council for a final decision.


