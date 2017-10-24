Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie provides further details about how the government’s controversial Bill 62 will be implemented at the legislature in Quebec City Tuesday, October 24, 2017. The law bans people from giving or receiving public services if their face is covered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee says the recently adopted law that forces people receiving or giving public services to have their face uncovered is not repressive.

Vallee held a news conference in Quebec City this morning to outline how the controversial law will be implemented on a practical basis.

Related: Quebec pass controversial bill banning face coverings

She says people getting on a bus or using the subway will not have to show their face unless they are using a card with photo ID.

Once that interaction with the driver or the employee in the ticket booth is finished, the person will be allowed to cover his or her face.

The legislation has been widely derided, with critics saying it targets Muslim women.

The Canadian Press

 

Previous story
Triple murder trial set to get underway after delays
Next story
Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

Just Posted

Newly elected Council sworn into office

Mayor and Council took the Oath of Office, Oct. 23.

Jason Klaus recounts hours before deaths of Castor-area family

Klaus and Joshua Frank charged with three counts of first degree murder

WATCH: Jason Kenney says better health care needed in Alberta

United Conservative Party leadership candidate makes his final round through Central Alberta

Lions advance to semi-finals

Lions won over Strathmore Badgers, Oct. 21

McDermott: Fitness for teens

Scott McDermott’s weekly column about health and wellness

VIDEO: Tragically Hip singer-songwriter Gord Downie dies at 53

Downie had been fighting brain cancer for over a year

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read