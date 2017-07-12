Recent Sobeys’ event donates more than $1,000 to Flipside Youth Centre

CANADA SCREAMS FOR ICE CREAM - Tayah Tucker accepts an ice cream treat from volunteer Jessica Beckwith. Tucker was one of many residents of Sylvan Lake to purchase ice cream on June 24, during the Canada Screams for Ice Cream event at Sobeys. The proceeds of the event, more than $1,000, went toward the Flipside Youth Centre. FILE PHOTO

The Canadian grocery chain Sobeys recently held an ice cream campaign which raised money for local charities.

The campaign raised a total of more than $277,000 for local youth-based charities.

The campaign entailed customers of Sobeys, Safeway and IGA location across the western part of the country to exchange a $2 donation for some ice cream.

A press release from Sobeys claims 100 per cent of the proceeds will go toward “providing healthy meals and snacks” to local organizations.

Customer donations made up for more than $177,000. Sobeys Inc. donated a further $100,000 to “demonstrate the communities they serve.”

Locally, the Sylvan Lake Sobey’s raised more than $1,000 through this campaign on June 24. The money was donated to the Flipside Youth Centre.

“We were inspired to see how our diverse retail network embraced the Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign,” said Renée Hopfner, director of community investment with Sobeys Inc.

Hopfner went on to say she was proud to see so many customers from all over the western provinces as well as employees support this campaign.

The Canada Screams for Ice Cream event was also the kick-off for another campaign, Sobeys’ Kids Paying-It-Forward.

The is a program which partners the Canadian grocer with charities to “empower 150 kids in Western Canada to pay-it-forward.”

Those selected to the program will be given a $500 gift card to give to a group or organization in the community that has had a positive impact of their family, friends or neighbours.

“We’re also thrilled to see tomorrow’s leaders give back through our Kids Paying-It- Forward program and sharing these inspirational stories throughout the summer,” said Hopfner.

Riley Bastarche is one such youth chosen for the pay-it-forward campaign. He donated his gift card to Flipside Youth Centre.

“I have been involved in their programs as a participant and a volunteer since I moved to Sylvan Lake and it has been a safe environment for me where I have met knew friends and experienced new things,” Bastarche said in his testimonial.

Being able to give money to the youth centre will allow others in the programs offered to know they are cared for, according to Barstarche.

“Having the money to be able to provide an after school snack program will help show the kids in the programs how much they are cared for and putting food in their stomachs will make them feel better.”

The presentations for the pay-it-forward campaign will be made throughout the summer. The stories behind each donation will be posted online at www.treatyourcommunity.com/kids-paying-it-forward.