Rehabilitation services moving to make room for AACS

Work on the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (AACS) in Sylvan Lake is on the horizon. To make space for the new services Community Rehabilitation Services will moving to a new location in Cobbs Block.

The rehabilitation services hasn’t moved yet. It is expected to make its appearance in it’s new digs in early 2018. It will open in it’s new location, at 108 5015 50 St after renovations are completed on the space.

“Moving this service to downtown Sylvan Lake opens the way for necessary renovations to begin on the new Advanced Ambulatory Care Service located in the Community Health Centre,” says Susan Samson, chair of the Urgent Care Committee, Sylvan Lake and Area.

The AACS, which is expected to open in May, 2018, will be used by those in Sylvan Lake and surrounding areas, such as Eckville, Bentley and Benalto, to diagnose and treat urgent, non-life-threatening conditions.

The AACS will be able to tend to sudden illness or injury, ones that could normally be cared for in a doctor’s office but need immediate attention. This service will also have X-ray and laboratory on site.

“Our goal is in sight to bring enhanced medical services to Sylvan Lake and Area, seven days a week,” said Samson.

The AACS will also offer extended hours to help those in need. It will provide an expected 16 hours of service, seven days a week.

The AACS will be able to treat common conditions such as; simple fractures, sprains, minor cuts and burns, asthma, dehydration, pain, infections, ear aches, removal of foreign bodies, muscle and joint strains and sprains, fever and elevated temperatures in young children.

Doctors, registered nurses, nurse practitioners and licensed practical nurses will be available to serve the community through the AACS.

“We are very excited to have reached this important milestone,” said Andrea Thain Liptak, executive director, Community Based Services for AHS Central Zone about the rehabilitation services moving locations.

It is important to remember the AACS is not for life threatening emergencies, these will continue to be treated at the Red Deer Regional Hospital. The AACS is not a walk-in clinic and will not be used for prescription re-fills, specialist referrals or monitoring stable conditions. In these instances patients will be expected to see their family doctor.

“Thanks to the hard work and collaboration of multiple stakeholders throughout the summer months, we remain on target to meet the goal of implementing Advanced Ambulatory Care service in Sylvan Lake in spring 2018,” said Liptak.

When the Community Rehabilitation Service will move to the Cobb’s block, renovations will begin to make room for AACS, which will open in the Community Health Centre next May.



