Results from the 100th Benalto rodeo

Red Deer County’s Dylan Bilton holds on for a wild eight seconds during the Benalto Fair and Stampede on July 7. Despite staying on the bucking bronco for the required time, Bilton’s second hand momentarily came into contact with the saddle horn, disqualifying his ride. PHOTO BY MEGAN ROTH/SYLVAN LAKE NEWS

The 100th annual Benalto Fair and Rodeo was full of excitement over the weekend, and pro cowboys and girls flooded the small town.

The rodeo took place from July 6-9 with events all day outside.

Winners of the prized buckles were decided after comparing all the rides from the weekend. The ones with the best times, or highest points were award the top spot in each event.

In the big event, bull riding, the winner received a prize of $1,114.80 for his 88 point ride. Tanner Girletz from Cereal, Alta., rode for 88 points on C5B 622 Twist Your Face Off on July 8.

Second place in bull riding, and $848.60 went to Tyrell Ward for his 80.5 point ride on July 7. Austin Nash earned third place with 79.5 points. He went home with an extra $582.40 in his pocket.

Justin Berg from Camrose, Alta. won $921.20 for his 85 point ride on C5 Rodeo’s 1205 Shattered Valley during Saturday night’s saddle bronc event.

Meeting Creek, Alta.’s Layton Green rode for 83 points, earning him second place and $690.90. Preston Burr, from Stratford, Texas, finished the weekend in third place and $460.60.

In the bareback event, first place was a tie with each riding for 81.5 points. Kyle Bowers, form Drayton Valley, and Clint Laye, from Cadogan, Alta., shared the top tier in the event and $740.25 each.

Third place wet to Luke creasy for his 78 point ride, which he achieved on his third attempt. He walked away from the weekend with $423.

Okotoks’ own Jonny Webb took home the buckle in steer wrestling. Webb wrestled in the slack performance on July 6. He put up an impressive time of 3.8 seconds. For his untouchable time, Webb won $1,199.91.

Second place was shared three people who all wrestled their way to top participants with a 4.1 second time. Morgan Grant, form Didsbury, Landon Beardsworth, from Red Deer County, and Derek Frank, from Stony Plain, shared the position.

With a time of 7.2 seconds, Clayton Smith, form Eckville, took first place in tie-down roping. Smith earned $1,216.12 for his impressive time.

Russell Cardoza, from Terrebonne, Oregon, just missed out on first place with a time of eight seconds. For second place Cardoza earned $1,057.50. Third place in tie-down roping was a tie between Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, and Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alta. Each cowboy took home $819.57.

Shaylee McMann won $1,144.92 for first place in barrel racing. McMann, from Donalda, rode during the slack performance on July 6 clocking a 15.040 performance.

Madelyn Schauer, Halkirk, Alta., was less than a second behind McMann. A ride time of 15.101 earned Schauer $981.36 and second place. Third went to Kendra Edey, Longview, Alta., who rounded the barrels in 15.240 seconds. She lest the rodeo $616.17 richer.

The team of Cole Bevans and Ty Cahoon secured the buckle in the team roping event. The duo put up a time of 4.3 seconds earning them $940.47 each.

Kasper Roy and Trey Gallais only a tenth of a second behind Bevans-Cahoon. With a time of 4.4 second, Roy and Gallais’s time at the Benalto rodeo ended in second place with $940.47 for each. Siblings Keely and Logan Bonnett finished the event in third place and $616.17 for each. Third place was earned with a time of 4.5 seconds.

Rounding out the rodeo events for the weekend were the boys and novice events.

In novice bareback, first place was a awarded to Mason Helmeczi. He rode for 73.5 points and left the rode with a prize of $277.42.

Second place was won by Kyle Bloomquist from a 69 point ride. He took away $213.40. Bailey Plaiser left with $149.38 in third place from his 66 point ride.

Kole Ashbacher took top spot in novice saddle bronc. Ashbachers 82.5 point ride earned him the prize buckle and $364.72

Dawson Hay earned 78.5 points for second place and a prize of $273.54. In third place was Hayden Cole with 71 points. Third place earned him $182.36.

Finally, steer riding saw Dixon Tattrie walk away in first place. Tattriehung on for 81 points, earning $320.10 for his first place ride.

Luke Ferber finished steer riding in second place with 79.5 points. For second, Ferber won $240.08. Stefan Tonita finished the weekend in third place with 79 points and $160.05.