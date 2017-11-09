The police search at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek is finished, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9 - Observer file photo

Search is over at Silver Creek farm, RCMP state

Investigation into the death of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux continues, according to news release

Police have completed their search of the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek.

The news release issued just before 3 p.m. states:

“On Thursday, Nov. 9, the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit completed its search of the Salmon River Road property, with all police personnel and equipment vacating the property.

“The property was turned over to the owners, midday today and it is asked that the media and general public respect the owners property and privacy,” stated Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Related link: Police comment on search effort

The investigation into Traci Genereaux’s death is ongoing.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s coastal communities in race against time
Next story
Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

Just Posted

UPDATE – ARRESTED: Man wanted by police after armed carjacking near Ponoka

Michael Richter, 38, facing numerous charges stemming from incident on Nov. 6

Wear purple for family violence prevention

Alissa McDonald has challenged Sylvan Lake to wear the colour purple to support violence prevention

Grade 4 students learn ways to reduce waste at school

Leanne Bertram with Clean Conscience Recycling visited the students at Mother Teresa School, Nov. 7

Curling club starts season with bonspiel and beer

The Sylvan Lake Curling club held their first event of the year over last weekend

Photos: H.J. Cody honours veterans and fallen soldiers

The school held it’s Remembrance Day service on Nov. 8 in the school gym.

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Search is over at Silver Creek farm, RCMP state

Investigation into the death of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux continues, according to news release

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Trudeau to meet Myanmar leader at APEC summit in Vietnam

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to meet Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at the APEC summit

Canada’s coastal communities in race against time

Sea level maps show Canada’s coastal communities are in race against time

Most Read