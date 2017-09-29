Stettler RCMP investigating attempted fraud of $18,000

Stettler RCMP are looking for information on this man allegedly involved in several attempts to fraudulently transfer money from a victim’s account. RCMP photo

Stettler RCMP are on the lookout for a man who allegedly attempted to transfer $18,000 from a victim’s account.

Police say on June 2 a man entered two TD Canada branches in Three Hills, plus the Hanna and Stettler branches and made attempts to transfer money from a victim’s account to another account. He was looking to transfer $18,000, say police.

Investigators say he presented fraudelent identification in the name of an account holder, believed to be the victim’s, under the premise it was to be used to help his daughter buy a new vehicle.

RCMP received information of this attempt in mid September after the four branches worked together with security personnel. This information provided police with a comprehensive package outlining the failed attempts, say investigators.

Police ask if the anyone identifies the individual to call the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).