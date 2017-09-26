Sylvan and area students learn to rock climb at Tim Horton’s Camp

New activities and experiences were presented to the group of 45

A busload of 45 kids in grades four – seven from Sylvan Lake and surrounding areas came back from a Tim Horton’s camp trip to the Tim Horton’s Children’s Ranch in Kananaskis on Sunday, Sept. 24.

“This is our second group camp trip but we have been sending kids to the individual summer camp program for many years,” said Krista Carlson, youth services supervisor for Sylvan Lake Family and Community Support Services (FCSS).

The group were encouraged to try new activities and have new experiences by having many learning opportunities presented to them.

Brothers, Brody and Mike Kluin shared their experience at the camp. “My group was the first group to make it to the top of the climbing wall,” said Brody.

Students were able to connect with nature through hands-on activities held in a yurt. Other options the kids could try were fishing, archery, interacting with horses, hiking, rock climbing, and creative arts.

“I liked the rock climbing and I also liked the archery,” said Mike. He also enjoyed horse time.

Carlson was inspired by watching the kids reach for and many times surpass their goals on the rock-climbing wall. She also enjoyed seeing kids who were normally timid about interacting with horses become comfortable and then interested in learning about them.

As the kids got off the bus, they were busy chatting with each other. “My favourite part was making new friends,” said Taylor Browning.

Carlson thinks the most valuable experiences of the weekend were the relationships built, both among the students and the students with the staff from FCSS and Chinooks Edge School Division Family School Wellness team. “Building connections with these youth outside of our offices will allow us to better support them back in our community of Sylvan Lake,” she said.

myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com