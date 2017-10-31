Sylvan Family Health Centre receives award

The Alberta College of Family Physicians presented the Sylvan Family Health Centre the first Patient’s Medical Home Outstanding Family Practise award on Oct. 31.

The award recognizes “excellence and leadership” in patient and community care while also exhibiting the principles of the Patient’s Medical Home, according to a press release from the Alberta College of Family Physicians (ACFP).

Terri Potter, ACFP executive director, said she could imagine no other practise receiving the award.

“This clinic award is very appropriate to be going to [Sylvan Family Health Centre],” said Potter.

The award is new for the ACFP, and was created under the direction of other physicians.

The award was then created to recognize the teams behind the physicians, from the initial point of contact to all support staff.

“Many of the physicians said this isn’t really about me, it’s about the people I work with,” said Potter.

The clinic was selected for the inaugural award for its leadership and dedication to delivering the principals of the Patient’s Medical Home.

A Patients Medical Home is a model and vision for patient and community health which focuses on elements such as: patient-centredness, team-based care, timely access, comprehensive care and continuity of care.

Dr. Jordan La Rue, a physician at Sylvan Family Health Centre, said accepting the award “felt very right.”

“There is a lot going in this world, not a lot of them good. Some of them are amazing, and sometimes things happen that you feel are very just,” said La Rue.

“Where good things get recognized, where hard work gets recognized and awarded. I am so very happy this situation happened.”

La Rue said he chose to join the clinic because of the leadership the practise showed then, and continues to show.

On top of the leadership capabilities of the clinic and staff, La Rue says part of what sets Sylvan Family Health Centre apart is the ability to provide cutting-edge primary care.

However, La Rue said it is important for the clinic to always remember what is a priority, and that is the patients.

“We don’t want to miss out on what this is all about. Its about the doctor and patient that is there in the room with you,” La Rue said.

The clinics mission statement, “Forge a path; change a life,” is there to show all staff at Sylvan Family Health Clinic what is important and continue on course.

By accepting the Patient’s Medical Home Outstanding Family Practice award, La Rue says it will be the start of a new era for the medical clinic.

He says primary health care is moving towards a new way of providing health care to patients through the Patient’s Medical Home.

He describes the principal as having access to medical assistance “wrapped around you” as well as being seamlessly transitioned from provider to provider.

“We are at the start of an evolution. Things hasn’t necessarily changed for the last 60 years, we are on the brink of something very, very cool,” La Rue said of the Patient’s Medical Home.

The Patient’s Medical Home will move the focus away from physicians onto the patients, “where it should be,” according to La Rue.

Along with the Sylvan Family Health Centre, the Moose & Squirrel Medical Clinic in Sundre was also recognized with the award.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter