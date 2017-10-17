Sylvan Lake could see 90-100 km/hr wind gusts tonight

Wind warning remains in effect for Central Alberta and much of the province

WARNING - A wind warning is currently in effect for the Central Alberta region. Erin Fawcett/Red Deer Express

A wind warning remains in effect for Central Alberta and much of Alberta.

An intense low pressure system has developed over Central Alberta today and will continue to track quickly into Saskatchewan tonight.

Very strong southwesterly winds gusting between 100 and 130 km/hr have developed in the southern Alberta this afternoon.

In central regions from Edmonton to Red Deer, northwesterly winds are beginning to strengthen with gusts of 90 to 100 km/hr expected this evening. The strong gusty winds will continue eastward towards Lloydminster. Scattered thunderstorms will accompany the arrival of the strong winds. The strong winds will diminish this evening for most of Central Alberta and overnight for those communities closer to the Saskatchewan border.

The strong gusty winds along the southwestern Alberta Foothills will diminish overnight only to resume Wednesday afternoon with gusts over 100 km/hr.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Wind warning in effect for Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek; City of Red Deer; Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park; Co. of Stettler near Big Valley; Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby; Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang; Co. of Stettler near Donalda; Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands; Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad; Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror; Lacombe Co. near Eckville; Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley; Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis; Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne; Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden; Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake; Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park; and Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

– Fawcett